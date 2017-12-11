Busted! Faith Stowers NOT Pregnant With Cheater Jax Taylor’s Child

Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers cooked up a pregnancy plot line after having sex with Jax Taylor for more camera time on the hit reality, show RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

On the season premiere of the Bravo show Taylor was busted cheating on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with Stowers saying the result of the sexcapade was she was afraid she was pregnant.

She dropped the bombshell that she and Taylor had sex and he didn’t wear a condom and she was worried that she was pregnant at Scheana Marie’s birthday party.

But an insider told Radar that Stowers used the incident to stay on the show.

“After Faith had sex with Jax she got her period, but she wasn’t going to tell producers that at all,” the snitch spilled.

“She just wanted to say she was pregnant for more story time.”

As Radar previously reported, Stowers had an ulterior motive for having sex with Taylor.

“Faith wanted a contract. Vanderpump Rules pays a couple hundred bucks an episode unless you have a big story line. She slept with him to secure her story line.”

And the possibility of a baby only solidified her camera time.

“She did it for time on the show, but she knew she wasn’t pregnant,” the source told Radar. “They’re both awful.”

