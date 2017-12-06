NBC Staffers Caught Roaring With Laughter At Matt Lauer’s Sex Jokes During 2008 Roast

NBC executives may have claimed they had no idea about Matt Lauer‘s sexual assault scandals and misconduct in the office, but a recent exposé suggests otherwise. Last week, NBC’s Joe Scarborough spoke out about an alleged 2008 company roast in which staffers poked fun at Lauer’s womanizing ways.

The Morning Joe radio host brought the incident up in his show, saying that Lauer’s actions were not just known about by employees, they were celebrated.

“The whole theme was that he does the show and then he has sex with people, with employees,” Scarborough said. “So was this whispered behind closed doors? No. It was shouted from the mountaintops and everybody laughed about it.”

He claimed that during the explosive roast, various employees, execs and guests took the stage to roast Lauer. They made crude jokes about his sexual encounters with employees as well as of his failing marriage to soon-to-be ex-wife Anne Roque!

While the humor was dark all around, the worst comments, Scarborough said, came from Lauer, 59, himself.

“Let me just say that I saw that colon a lot before the rest of you saw it,” Lauer allegedly said in an anal sex joke about Katie Couric (after she underwent a colonoscopy on air).

He reportedly also brought longtime colleague Ann Curry into the picture, saying: “What’s with all the small-d**k jokes? It was fun to look over and see Ann Curry laughing… like she doesn’t know how big my d**k really is.”

Scarborough, 54, claimed that the entire roast consisted of Lauer boasting about his sexual conquests, and of others laughing at them for him.

It was “three hours of d**k jokes,” said Scarborough.

“This was a comedic roast, but there was clearly a vein of truth running through all those jokes,” said another media executive who was also at the 2008 roast. “You had Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira and Jeff Zucker all standing up there joking about his sex in the office, his kinkiness. They all knew.”

As Radar readers know, Lauer was recently fired from his longtime hosting position at NBC’s Today Show. The network shared a statement on the matter, claiming they had never received a complaint about him, but had reason to believe the claims were true.

NBC’s second-in-command, Noah Oppenheim reportedly even said that if they were to find out that someone knew of Lauer’s behavior and refused to speak out, that person would be severely punished.

Lauer admitted to his actions in a shocking statement after the incident, claiming he was “ashamed” and would be taking time to reflect his actions and better himself as a person.

