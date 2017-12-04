News Pariah! Matt Lauer’s Staff ‘Completely Severed Ties’ With Boss After Firing

NBC staff have shunned Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Once the biggest star at the network, the 59-year-old disgraced former Today host has fallen fast after the scorned anchor was accused of acting sexually inappropriate with female colleagues.

Lauer’s beloved longtime assistant, Jacqueline Agnolet, has shut her boss of 20 years out of her life, according to her mother, Rose Agnolet.

“As far as I know, Matt’s ties with NBC has been completely severed, and she has not been in touch with him since,” Rose exclusively revealed to Radar.

The family feared that Jacqueline’s job would also be in jeopardy following Lauer’s termination.

“She still has a job at NBC, they reassured her of that,” Rose told Radar. “That was a concern of ours, but thankfully she still has a job. She has done nothing wrong.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Jacqueline’s mom claimed her daughter was in the dark about Lauer’s sexual misconduct during his tenure at the network.

“She is quite upset, very upset,” Rose said. “This came as a shock to us all. She had no idea this was going on, so we are all just very shocked.”

Lauer has reportedly hired top lawyers to get him a $30 million payout with NBC.

But the disgraced anchor may not be getting a dime if the network proves he breached the moral clause of his contract.

“There is no way Matt is getting paid,” an insider at the network revealed. “There has been an irrevocable breach of Matt’s contract, there is a moral clause that says if he brings the company into disrepute — which he clearly has — NBC can terminate his employment immediately without pay and they do not have to pay out his contract.”

Lauer was spotted in the Hamptons on Thursday exchanging legal papers with lawyer, Eddie Burke Jr., after fleeing his New York City apartment.

Lauer released a public apology on Thursday saying he was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed” of his actions. However, he added that some of the allegations against him were “lies or exaggerations.”

