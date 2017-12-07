Dead Porn Star August Ames’ Brother Reveals Tragic Details About Her Death

Porn star August Ames’ brother posted a heartbreaking message about his sister’s tragic death, saying that he had “nothing but hate” for the people that bullied her before she passed away.

James Grabowski quickly deleted a gut-wrenching note about his beloved 23-year-old sibling, real name Mercedes Grabowski, the day after she was reportedly found hanged in her Camarillo, Calif. home, but RadarOnline.com obtained the text before it was removed.

“Bullying is not a joke. It took my sister’s life and I can’t get her back. This pain I feel cause people couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves is unbearable, although I have nothing but hate for each and everyone of you people who drove her to this i still do not wish this pain on you. This has forever changed me and who I am as a person,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Ames was found dead on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

PHOTOS: A Final Goodbye: Jim Carrey Carries Cathriona’s Casket At Irish Funeral Following Tragic Suicide

Ames was hit with major backlash after she refused to work with male porn stars in a shoot for the porn studio EroticaX.

She Tweeted: “Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #LAdirect I do my homework for my body.”

She was slammed for the post and was accused of being homophobic.

Her brother explained why he was speaking out about her shocking death.

PHOTOS: Inside Robin Williams’ Secret Hell –– How His ‘Callous’ & ‘Cold’ Wife Made Life Miserable Before His Tragic Suicide

“I guess I can’t hide from the rumours and the messages won’t stop. This will be my one and only post and then i would like to be left alone. I lost my baby sister yesterday. There is no replacing a love and bond like I had with her. She was my rock and I was hers.”

Ames rose to fame after winning two AVN Awards and had more than 270 adult film credits to her name before she passed away.

“Anyone who knows me truly knows my love for my family and how much heart I have. I can’t process this she was suppose to be here in 14 days so o ask to be left alone (sic),” he continued.

Ames quickly shut down criticism about her Tweet, writing: “NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee”

PHOTOS: George Michael’s Boyfriend Makes A Bombshell Statement Following Suicide Tweets

Her brother vowed to speak out for his sister. “To anyone that is reading this that i have bullied or hurt in one way or another in my lifetime, I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. Mercedes I will not let this go and will continue to do what’s right and try to be a voice for you for the rest of my life so that others don’t have to endure the pain you felt and the pain your love ones now feel.”

Grabowski appeared to have deleted the post, but ended it with a sad message to his sister: “I love you baby girl.”

For anyone who feels they need help, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.