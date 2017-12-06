Shocking Death Details: Autopsy Reveals Chester Bennington Had Ecstasy In His System

New shocking details have emerged surrounding Chester Bennington’s death, according to a autopsy and toxicology report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com which shows MDMA (ecstasy) was present in the Linkin Park singer’s system at the time of his tragic and untimely death.

As readers know, Bennington’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging on July 20, when his body was discovered in his Los Angeles home. He was only 41.

The bombshell report also reveals a prescription bottle of Zolpidem (the generic version of the sleep aid Ambien) and a small amount of beer was found in Bennington’s bedroom.

Coinciding with the Coroner’s June report, the autopsy reads: “There was a history of suicidal ideation [in Bennington],” further noting, “Autopsy findings are characteristic of suicidal hanging.”

Authorities at the scene also discovered pieces of fingernail underneath his iPhone and on a table in the bedroom — which his wife, Talinda, told cops he would do when he was anxious.

In an interview with an investigator at the death scene, Talinda also revealed to authorities Bennington’s history with suicide attempts and depression, according to the report. She said in 2006 he left the house with a gun after a drinking bender.

She also noted Bennington hadn’t taken his prescribed anti-depressants in over a year but was currently in an outpatient treatment program. He had reportedly told friends he was six months sober.

As previously reported, Bennington was left devastated after his best friend, Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell, killed himself by hanging in May. In an eerie twist, Bennington died on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

