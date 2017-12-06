Porn Star August Ames Dies At 23

Porn star August Ames, who quickly rose to fame after winning two AVN Awards with more than 270 credits since her 2013 debut, has died at the age of 23.

While the cause of her death is yet to be determined, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed the Canadian native passed away on Tuesday, December 5.

Ames’ husband, director Kevin Moore, released a statement over his wife’s tragic passing: “She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me,” he said. “Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”

PHOTOS: See All Of Charlie Sheen’s Porn Star Girlfriends

The adult star’s death comes just days after she made headlines for being involved in a homophobia scandal.

On December 3, Ames’ caused a stir on social media when she tweeted that she had refused to work with male adult film performers in a shoot for the porn studio EroticaX.

Ames received immediate backlash for her rant, with various gay porn performers accusing her of being homophobic.

She tweeted: “Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #LAdirect I do my homework for my body.”

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say🤷🏽‍♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body🤓✏️🔍 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

Ames’ page was quickly flooded with criticism over the controversial tweet, but she was quick to shut down her haters, insisting she’s not homophobic. “NOT homophobic,” she said in a tweet, adding, “Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives.”

“How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee”

NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. https://t.co/MRKt2GrAU4 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either👋 so byeeeee — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

Stay with RadarOnline.com for more on the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.