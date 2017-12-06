‘A Life Wasted!’ Charlie Sheen’s Ex Porn Star Blames Bullies For August Ames’ Death

Charlie Sheen’s infamous ex porn star girlfriend Brett Rossi is coming to late August Ames’ defense just days after she was found dead on the heels of her involvement in a homophobic scandal.

As readers know, Ames, who quickly rose to fame after winning to AVN Awards with more than 270 credits since her debut in 2013, passed away at the age of 23 on Tuesday, December 5, according the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office.

Rossi, 28, took to Twitter and insinuated that Ames’ death was a result of online bullying. “A beautiful life is GONE because people like to use their ‘fan base’ to bully others because THEiR opinion doesn’t agree with YOURS. RiP to a sweet, kind, soul..I’m so sad & so angry. A life wasted simply because HER opinion didn’t mesh with YOURS,” Rossi said of Ames, whose cause of death is yet to be determined.

Just days before her tragic passing, Ames made headlines for being involved in a homophobia scandal.

On December 3, the late porn star came under fire when she tweeted that she had refused to work with male adult film performers in a shoot for the porn studio EroticaX.

She received immediate backlash for her rant. Several gay porn stars publicly criticized her for spreading homophobia and ignorance about how testing in the adult film industry works.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #LAdirect I do my homework for my body.”

Ames’ page was quickly flooded with criticism over the controversial tweet, but she was quick to shut down her haters, insisting she’s not homophobic. “NOT homophobic,” she said in a tweet, adding, “Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives.”

“How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee”

