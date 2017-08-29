Shannon Beador & Kelly Dodd Have Steamy Make Out Session Amid Bitter Feud

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are moving on from their epic feud — and shared a steamy make out session to seal the deal!

The ladies decided to make up during a St. Patrick’s Day drinking party, but took their relationship to the next level as Meghan King Edmonds caught them locking lips!

Dodd was unaware that anyone had seen the exchange until she and Edmonds went shopping for Aspen’s crib in a RHOC sneak peek, and Edmonds revealed that she “documented” their kiss!

“I mean, that’s a full blown make out sesh!” Edmonds, 32, exclaimed while showing Dodd the photos she took.

“Don’t we look like lesbos?” Dodd, 43, laughed.

“Are you?” Jim Edmonds‘ wife joked.

Beador, 53, and Dodd’s feud began when the mom-of-one took Vicki Gunvalson’s side and became hostile towards the cast in season 10. Season 11 picked up where the last season’s reunion left off as Dodd started mocking Beador’s weight during a dinner at The Quiet Woman — and Beador threw a plate at her then-nemesis.

The women finally reconciled, but the happiness among the ladies didn’t last as Edmonds and Dodd got into a war after Edmonds confronted Dodd about saying her husband had an affair while she was seven months pregnant.

