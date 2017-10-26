Nick Carter Once Investigated For Sexually Assaulting Fan, 20, At House Party

Nick Carter was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a booze-fueled house party. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former Backstreet Boys singer was investigated for sexual assault against a 20-year-old fan in 2006.

In an incident report obtained from the West Allis Police Department in Wisconsin, an officer spoke with the alleged victim, whom Radar has chosen not to identify to respect her privacy, at West Allis Memorial Hospital, regarding an alleged incident that took place on March 26, 2006 and March 27, 2006.

READ THE SHOCKING POLICE REPORT!

According to the report, the woman told the officer that her cousin was an acquaintance of Carter, 37, and that he offered to fly the two women to Key West, Florida from Saturday to Monday.

A friend of Carter’s picked up the women from the airport and brought them to his home to drop off their luggage. From there, the women were brought to a Denny’s restaurant where they met Carter and his friend Rob Kalouch.

PHOTOS: Groping, Sexting & X-Rated Attacks! The Horrifying Dark Side Of US Gymnastics EXPOSED

The group then spent several hours with a real estate agent looking for houses for Carter before going out to dinner at another restaurant.

“[The woman] indicated that during dinner and back at the house, Rob continuously placed his hands on her shoulders and back,” the report read. “Initially, she felt this was harmless, but as it continued she would move her body away from Rob to remove his hands from her body.”

When the group returned to Carter’s friend’s house, they began drinking. After downing six shots, the woman claimed she felt “buzzed,” but was not intoxicated.

“Carter told her he wanted a picture of her a**,” the report read. “[The woman] turned around and Carter approached her, pulled down her pants and someone took a picture of [the woman.]”

The woman and her cousin then went to a bedroom in the residence, where Kalouch attempted to kiss the woman. She told him that she had a boyfriend and did not want to kiss.

“At one point, Carter and Rob pulled [the victim’s] tube top off her and both males touched her breasts,” the report read. “She continued to tell them that she was not that kind of girl, has a boyfriend and wants to save herself for marriage.”

PHOTOS: R. Kelly’s Most Disturbing Underage Sex Crime Scandals REVEALED

But Kalouch “continued to rub on her stomach and underneath her shirt.”

Then Carter allegedly “unbuttoned her jeans and slid his hand down her jeans and underpants. [The woman] indicated Carter briefly inserted his fingertips into her vagina.” When Carter pulled his hand out of her pants, he reportedly told her, “You’re lying, you are not a virgin.”

The victim then went into the bathroom, where Kalouch followed her. She claimed he “pushed her to her knees and exposed his penis.”

“Rob pushed [the woman’s] head towards his penis and inserted his penis into her mouth,” the report continued. “Rob used his hands to push [the woman’s] mouth back and forth on his penis.”

The woman cried, but did not take any other action because she was afraid, according to the report. Carter then entered the bathroom and exposed his penis.

“[Carter] grabbed onto [the victim’s] shoulder and directed her mouth onto his penis,” the report read.

When Carter realized she was crying, he removed his penis from her mouth and reportedly yelled at Kalouch, “You always make your women cry. You can’t make your women cry.”

Carter and Kalouch then left the residence. That’s when the woman phoned her sister and boyfriend in Milwaukee for help. She claimed she did not leave the residence because she was not sure of their whereabouts.

PHOTOS: Sex, Lies & A Teen Bride: Pregnant Courtney Stodden’s Mom Writing A Tell-All!

When the men returned, the woman pretended to be asleep.

“Rob approached her several times with his penis exposed and attempted to roll her onto her back,” the report read. “She pushed Rob away and told him she did not want to do that.”

The woman went to the airport the next morning and was brought to the hospital by her sister. She did not sustain any injuries from the alleged attacks.

The West Allis Police Department collected the woman’s clothes and a sexual assault examination kit was completed.

Carter and Kalouch refused to speak with investigators regarding the incident.

No charges were brought against either Carter or Kalouch, and the case was closed in June 2006.

PHOTOS: O.J.’s (NSFW) Trail Of Destruction: Simpson ‘Meth’ Addicted Ex In Sex Tape Bombshell

“The case has been thoroughly investigated, but because of your desire not to pursue or file charges, or due to other arrangements made with the suspect, no further action will be taken by us at this time,” a detective from the Key West Police Department wrote.

A rep for Carter told Radar in a statement: “The fact is that there was insufficient evidence to charge my client (or the friend for that matter), and therefore no charges were ever pursued by the District Attorney. Nick had no physical contact whatsoever with the woman, and definitely did not “force her to perform oral sex on him” or “insert his fingers in her vagina.” The woman fabricated the claims against Nick for one simple reason – she was hoping to extort money from him.”

Stay with Radar for more details on the shocking rape allegations.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.