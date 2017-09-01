Teen Text Killer Hatches Plot To Avoid Prison: Michelle Carter Files Notice Of Appeal

The Teen Text killer, Michelle Carter, fought back against her involuntary manslaughter conviction, filing a notice of appeal after a judge found her guilty of the crime for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide and RadarOnline.com obtained the new court documents.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE!

Over 20,000 shocking text messages were introduced during trial, where Carter, then 17, told Conrad Roy III, 18, to end his life in his truck with a generator.

Her attorney, Joseph Cataldo filed the documents with the Juvenile Court Division in Bristol County on August 31, 2017.

“The defendant gives notice … of her intent to appeal certain opinions, rulings, directions and judgments of the Court,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

PHOTOS: Mom Of South Carolina ‘Serial Killer’ Claims He Didn’t Murder For ‘Enjoyment’

Cataldo also stated in the documents: “I served a copy of the below-listed documents, via first-class mail, postage prepaid, and via email, upon Assistant District Attorney Katie C. Rayburn and Assistant District Attorney Maryclare Flynn, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.”

Carter’s sadistic text messages revealed during the trial included ones from the last day of his life, July 12, 2014. “You’re so hesitant because you keep overthinking it and pushing it off,” she wrote to him. “You just need to do it Conrad. The more you push it off, the more it will eat at you.” The same day she continued, writing: “You’re ready and prepared. All you have to do is turn the generator on and you’ll be free and happy. No more pushing it off, no more waiting.”

Carter was found guilty and sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for the crime, but was only ordered to serve 15 months. The judge stayed the sentence at the Aug. 3 hearing, allowing her to remain free while the appeal was being processed.

“I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I f***ing told him to get back in Sam,” was a text Carter sent to her friend Samantha Boardman after Roy’s death. The judge determined her actions “wanton and reckless,” and found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy, filed a $4.2 million lawsuit against the Teen Text Killer for her “gross negligence, and/or her willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct.”

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.