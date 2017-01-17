Did She Do It? Mackenzie Mckee Confesses Cheating Bombshell After Husband Leaves Her

Mackenzie Mckee is the latest Teen Mom star involved in a cheating scandal after she was accused of being unfaithful to her husband Josh. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 3 star insists she did not sleep with another man.

“There was a guy I was texting, but there was no flirting or affair,” the former reality star told Radar. “I didn’t do that. His ex-wife found out and sent Josh a message. That is what he’s going off of.”

Mackenzie confessed that her husband has moved out of the home they share with their three children Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs.

“I don’t know what Josh is going to do,” she explained. “He said he is going to divorce me several times. I hope he can calm down and talk to me.”

The 22-year-old explained how their marriage began to crumble when their newborn son Broncs was released from the hospital after a month-long stay in the NICU.

“When I came home I had postpartum depression,” she said. “That pushed Josh away. There was no support. He hated who I became.”

But it only got worse from there, as she claimed she became suicidal.

“He said, ‘I don’t love you, you’re crazy,’” she admitted. “I was suicidal. He said, ‘Go kill yourself, but don’t do it in front of me and the kids.’”

While Mackenzie got through her depression with therapy, she also turned to another man.

“During that time he had left and that was when I was texting that guy,” she said. “I never wanted to be with that guy or talked about being with him. He’s in a serious relationship and that is not who I am.”

Although Mackenzie and Josh continue to fight over social media regarding the rumor, she remains hopeful they will reconcile.

“Right now I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” she said. “It’s really fresh and really hard. I’m giving it to God and praying.”

Josh sparked the infidelity rumors earlier this week when he blasted his wife for the alleged affair.

“Found out something very interesting yesterday,” he wrote on Facebook. “If you have a strong gut feeling that something is going on don’t be blind. My so called wife always feels like it’s necessary to go on her social media and post s**t that makes her look like a God d**n princess and she has no faults and wants everyone to see her pity excuse and soothe her with comfort. First things first, that’s b******t. I have been going to work and I kept getting a lot of red flags that something is going on while I’m gone. Come to find out I have always been right! Enough said!”

