Jail For Kim? Richards Racing To Complete Community Service From Drunken Arrest

Kim Richards claims she’s sobered up since her 2015 arrest, but RadarOnline.com has learned that she could still face jail time stemming from her night at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The former RHOBH star’s lawyer appeared in court on her behalf on Sept. 7 and told the judge that Richards completed 180 of her 450 mandated community service hours, according to reports.

But, Richards, 52, could still be locked behind bars if she doesn’t finish her remaining 270 hours before Dec. 19, 2017.

PHOTOS: Kim Richards Spotted For The First Time Since Dramatic Arrest For Public Intoxication

Radar exclusively reporting that Kyle’s sister was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 16 after she downed vodka tonics and refused to leave after being cut off. Sources told Radar that Richards even locked herself in a bathroom to avoid leaving at one point, but the cops were called and she attacked them.

Richards was later charged with battery, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

She initially refused to check herself into a rehab facility following her arrest, and even blamed Kyle for the ordeal.

She eventually checked herself in, but left after just a few weeks. She checked herself in again just a month later and claimed she was “finally cured” of alcoholism after leaving that treatment facility.

PHOTOS: Kim Richards’ 16 Wildest Secrets & Scandals

But, her troubles were far from over as she was arrested for shoplifting at Target and had to spend the night in jail. Her lawyer pleaded with the judge in her case to “order her to rehab” again as part of a plea deal in the case.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.