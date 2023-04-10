Sisters Kathy Hilton & Kim Richards Reunite For Star-Studded Bash, 'RHOBH' Cameras & Kyle Nowhere In Sight

Kim Richards appears to be the glue holding her feuding family together. The 58-year-old reality star was spotted chatting it up with her older sister Kathy Hilton — but Kyle Richards was nowhere to be found.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kim and Kathy arrived together at GRAZIA USA's event to celebrate French luxury jeweler Dinh Van in West Hollywood on Thursday and looked to be on good terms despite Hilton's fallout with Kyle.