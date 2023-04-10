Sisters Kathy Hilton & Kim Richards Reunite For Star-Studded Bash, 'RHOBH' Cameras & Kyle Nowhere In Sight
Kim Richards appears to be the glue holding her feuding family together. The 58-year-old reality star was spotted chatting it up with her older sister Kathy Hilton — but Kyle Richards was nowhere to be found.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kim and Kathy arrived together at GRAZIA USA's event to celebrate French luxury jeweler Dinh Van in West Hollywood on Thursday and looked to be on good terms despite Hilton's fallout with Kyle.
Spies told RadarOnline.com that the sisters hung out all night, even sitting together — and while Kim discussed her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and filming with Kyle, Kathy kept quiet about any possible involvement with the upcoming season after her Aspen meltdown, which divided the group and sisters.
In March, it was revealed that Kathy is "still not speaking” to Kyle.
Kathy, 64, seemed to enjoy spending quality time with Kim at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place. Popping in pink, the hotel heiress — whose daughters are Paris and Nicky Hilton — stood out in a pastel power suit for the launch of the iconic Menottes Dinh Van's new limited-edition collection.
While Kim was chatty about her RHOBH comeback, RadarOnline.com is told that Bravo cameras were not in tow to capture the sisters' night on the town.
They weren't the only Bravolebrities in the building. This outlet can also reveal that Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Hamlin, 24, was in attendance. Insiders spilled that Delilah and Kathy didn't cross paths as the model showed up after the sisters had left the party.
Kathy and Lisa went head-to-head over Hilton's Aspen disaster — which RadarOnline.com broke. Rinna doubled down on her claims that Kathy went into a blind rage, allegedly giving Lisa PTSD.
While Kyle and Rinna weren't at the party, Kathy and Kim were in good company. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter with Ryan Phillippe, Ava Phillippe, 23, put on a brave face to celebrate in the wake of her famous mom's divorce from Jim Toth.
We're also told that newly engaged Olivia Culpo's younger sister, Sophia, and Summer Fridays’ co-founders, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, were there.
RHOBH was finally taken off pause, and fans were thrilled to see Kim filming with Kyle. As RadarOnline.com reported, the show's production ceased after the cast and the crew "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives' history. Season 13 is currently in production without Rinna — and possibly Kathy.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kathy's team for comment. Bravo told us they don't comment on RHOBH's casting.