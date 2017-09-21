Blac Chyna & Rob To Face Off Next Week In Bitter Revenge Porn Drama

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are slated to face off next week in their bitter revenge porn drama, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Kardashian, 30, posted a series of naked photos and videos of his baby mama to social media on July 5, and after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him, Chyna, 29, hired legal ace Lisa Bloom to fight for her rights and make her baby daddy pay for his crude posts.

“Chyna and Rob have a mediation date set for next Tuesday,” an insider spilled to Radar. “She is trying to make him pay for posting those naked pictures and videos of her. She is not going to settle for a couple of thousand dollars either. She wants millions.”

“Chyna lost serious money after Rob posted those things. And she wants Rob to make sure that he compensates her for her financial hits. She lost hosting gigs, she lost endorsements, a lot of financial deals feel through after he did that to her.”

Chyna’s plan to hit Kardashian where it hurts, the wallet, was exposed when Radar learned that she was threatening a lawsuit against him.

“Chyna is not afraid of Rob and she wants him to fork over major cash after his offensive and illegal actions,” the source revealed. “Getting a custody settlement about Dream was just step one. Her next action is to make Rob pay.”

The couple had zero contact with each other directly after a judge forbid Kardashian from contacting his baby mama, but the source said he was desperate to reconnect.

“Rob and Chyna both need to be available during the mediation,” the source said. “He wants to see her so badly in person.”

But Chyna didn’t feel the same way. “She wants nothing to do with Rob,” the source insisted. “She wants him to pay for what he did, but she doesn’t want to see him.”

