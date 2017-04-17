1 of 8
Bravo / Getty
Bravo / Getty
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador just celebrated her 53rd birthday, and it seems that the blond beauty is following in the footsteps of her famous costars in the plastic surgery department! Click through 7 shocking photos of Beador, as top doctors reveal to RadarOnline.com why they believe she has gotten fillers, Botox, a nose job and even a chin implant!
Bravo
Bravo
NYC board certified plastic surgery Dr. Matthew Schulman said, “Shannon is looking a bit more plumped up these days, likely the result of filling her cheeks with a filler such as Juvederm or Restylane.”
Bravo
Bravo
But according to Dr. Schulman, who has not treated Beador, she’s gone overboard! “It appears to be a little too much for her narrow face, but the good news is that the fillers are temporary and should lessen over the next 9 to 12 months,” Dr. Schulman said. “I recommend that she not add any more volume to her face, and just allow what she has to disappear over time.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
It’s not just fillers that Dr. Schulman believes contributed to Beador’s different look! “It also appears that her chin is more prominent. This may be due to placement of temporary fillers in her chin, but could also be the result of a permanent silicone chin implant. Also, Shannon’s nose is long and narrow, likely the result of rhinoplasty. However, this is not new and I suspect that this occurred before she made her Bravo debut,” he told Radar.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Dr. Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, agreed with his colleague that Beador has likely had some work done to achieve her new look. “In my expert opinion, noting that I have not worked on Shannon, she may have had fillers such as Restylane or Juvéderm injected. If desired, these could be reversed by injecting a medication to dissolve the filler material.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
“If fat was injected, liposuction could be performed or Kybella may be injected to help dissolve fat. If Botox was injected, the effects will wear off in a 3-4 months, but there is no way to reverse it,” Dr. Schaffner added.
X
Share this: