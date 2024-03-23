'Shocked and Disappointed': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Fires Back at Ex John Janssen's $75k Lawsuit Over Alleged Facelift
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has fired back at her ex John Janssen after he sued her for allegedly borrowing $75,000 for a facelift and failing to pay him back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I am shocked and disappointed that John has a filed a lawsuit. My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel," Beador said in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Friday.
"I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit. It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward," she continued.
"John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Janssen filed a lawsuit for "breach or oral contract and promissory fraud" and more in Orange County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Janssen alleged that Beador borrowed $40,000 from him via wire transfer for a facelift procedure on January 23, 2022 and an additional $35,000 via personal check on May 20, 2023.
He said that she agreed to pay the loan back with interest but has ignored multiple requests and is now seeking the full $75k amount plus accrued interest, costs, and reasonable attorneys' fees.
Janssen and Beador dated for over three years before he broke off the relationship in November 2022, a week after filming wrapped on Season 17 of RHOC.
Although sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the two were "definitely" back together when Beador was arrested for a DUI in September 2023 and he was seen taking care of her in the wake of the accident, the reunion was short-lived.
Janssen has seemingly moved on. This past fall, he began a relationship with Beador's new RHOC co-star Alexis Bellino, who will be featured in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series.