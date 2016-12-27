Angry & Brutal! John Tesar’s Shocking Family Violence Arrest EXPOSED

The “Most Hated Chef in Dallas” may also be one of the most violent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Top Chef contestant John Tesar, 58, was charged with “assault-family violence-bodily injury only” in December 2015 after allegedly beating his girlfriend and employee.

READ The Documents!

The explosive court documents obtained by Radar state that a witness called the police after witnessing Tesar brutalize his girlfriend in their apartment complex’s parking lot. The witness reported that he was “using his right forearm to apply pressure against [her] upper chest and torso” and “chasing her around [a] vehicle” in the early morning.

When cops arrived, they noted that “the bodily injury sustained by the complainant consisted of visible redness, pain and soreness to the comp’s upper torso.”

“The comp was initially uncooperative and stated that she and the A/P had just been involved in a verbal argument only which conflicted with Witness’ [redacted name] statements,” the documents read. “The comp eventually did verify that the A/P had pinned her just below the neck on two car hoods in the parking lot because she had come home several hours after she was suppose [sic] to.”

PHOTOS: Drugs, Cheating, Fighting & Wild Sex! TV Chefs’ Secrets EXPOSED!

“The comp is an employee of the A/P and also engaged in a dating relationship for approximately 11 months with the A/P who pays all her bills,” they continued.

She said that he was waiting for her to get home in his car, and immediately grabbed her phone from her purse. She grabbed his car keys in retaliation, and he “pinned [her] against the two vehicle car hoods with right forearm.” Her body left marks on the cars.

But, Tesar told the cops he only pinned her down in self-defense. He also claimed she “is bipolar and has other issues which he is attempting to help her with.”

PHOTOS: Cooking Up Trouble! 11 Celebrity Chefs Scandals

Her phone was later found in his pants pocket, and the cops reported that she “had to be temporarily handcuffed to calm her down after she was being informed that her boss, boyfriend, and the person who pays her bills was being arrested.”

The responding officers searched him after his arrest, and found “a blue and purple glass marijuana pipe with visible marijuana residue in the pipe.” They also charge him with possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I smoke pot,” he admitted to Playboy just weeks after his arrest. “I don’t care. I got a ticket the other day for pot paraphernalia for $225.”

PHOTOS: Keeping Up With The Beckhams: British Chef Gordon Ramsey’s Beverly Hills Mansion

Regardless, the Top Chef hopeful’s bail was set at $1,500. He was later released, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court.

He appeared in court shortly after, and an order was put into place to dismiss his case after he “completed the 12 hour Anger Management Course pursuant to the Conditional Dismissal agreement.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.