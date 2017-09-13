Jenelle’s Mom Accuses Star & Fiancé Of Child Abuse, Neglect In Explosive Rant

Jenelle Evans‘ kids Jace, Kaiser and baby Ensley are in grave danger, the Teen Mom 2 star’s mother told RadarOnline.com exclusively as she made shocking claims of child neglect and abuse.

Echoing accusations made in court by baby daddy Nathan Griffith‘s mother, Doris Davidson — who as Radar exclusively reported, filed for emergency custody of Kaiser, 3, last week — Barbara Evans said her daughter and her fiancé, David Eason, locked her sons out of her house in blazing heat.

“It is true that Jenelle locked Jace and Kaiser out. It was over 100 degrees. Jace told me. He was upset. Because Kaiser kept going in and out of the house, David locked them out.” she told Radar.

Barbara’s also backed up Doris’ claims that the 25-year-old mother of three and her husband-to-be got physical with the kids.

“Jace told me David hit Kaiser,” Barbara revealed to Radar in the exclusive interview. “Kaiser was pulling his diaper off because it had poop in it, and David got so mad that he spanked him really hard.”

“I’ve been worried about Kaiser for a long time,” she confessed, adding accusations that Kaiser’s looks contribute to David’s rage. “We think because he looks like Nathan, David gets more angry with him because of that fact.”

“I think he’s trying to get rid of him, and then he’ll only have his own two kids and Jenelle in the house. He’s a conniving little thing.”

In addition to neglect accusations, the 64-year-old grandmother claimed that Jenelle was more focused on vacationing than caring for her kids. Despite losing a custody battle to retain guardianship of Jace from her mother, the star plans to spend a short upcoming visit with her son on her honeymoon instead, Barbara said:

“All they do is take trips all the time. She has him the week of her wedding but because she’s going on a honeymoon she said she’s going to put him with somebody. That’s his school week off! He will be there for the wedding. But they are ditching all the kids to go on a honeymoon. I asked her ‘Why are you doing that?'”

“I want to say to Jenelle, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? You just went through it with Jace and you lost him again. Stop doing this.'”

As Radar first reported, Doris claimed Jenelle tested positive for marijuana the day she gave birth to Ensley in January. She also said the young mom locked her kids outside in the summer heat, and allowed her son Jace to get lost in the woods for hours.

Jenelle did not respond to Radar’s request for comment about Doris’ accusations.

