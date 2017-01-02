Breaking News: Heather Locklear Checks Into Rehab For The 5th Time — ‘Crying’ & ‘Screaming’

Washed-up sexpot Heather Locklear checked into rehab after suffering a massive “breakdown” over the holidays, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming,” a source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center dished to Radar. “She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!’

Staffers immediately put the ’80s pin-up in detox, said the source.

“She’s on alcohol and benzo(s). She’s in a private house with two other people,”tattled the source. “The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.”

The ex-Dynasty beauty, 55, has had a long history of battling drug and booze woes. She checked into rehab in 2008 after a bender of prescription drugs and alcohol. That year Heather was also charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs.

The former Spin City star landed back in rehab in 2010, and in Jan. 2012 her sister called 911 from Heather’s home after the actress reportedly downed a cocktail of pills and booze.

Heather was admitted to a psych ward, and treated for “intense stomach pain,” and severe distress.”

In another setback, her plastic surgeon boyfriend of three years, Dr. Marc Mani, split after she posted suggestive photos of her with ex-husband, Motley True drummer Tommy Lee.

More recently, Heather shocked shoppers at an upscale mall outside L.A. looking “puffy-faced and out of it.”

“Heather’s in a bad place again,” a source spilled. “Hopefully, this time she’ll get the help she needs.”

