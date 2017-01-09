Shock Split! Courtney Stodden & Husband Doug Hutchison ‘Ready To Divorce’

Courtney Stodden and her husband of nearly six years, Doug Hutchison, are hurtling toward a “messy” divorce, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to a source close to the 22-year-old blonde bombshell — who married the 56-year-old actor when she was just 16 — “Courtney is simply just over it!”

“They are separated, but still living together,” said a source. “It is a horribly awkward existence.”

The final straw, the insider revealed, is when the Stodden and Hutchison celebrated New Year’s Eve separately.

As fans know, this past year has been a tumultuous one for Stodden and her soon-to-be ex.

She suffered a miscarriage in July, and began exhibiting bizarre behavior on social media.

Six months after the tragedy, “Courtney drinks all day and is always ready to party,” the source claimed. “She is realizing now that she wants to live her life and she feels like a hostage with Doug.”

“She is ready to move on and move up. She thinks that Doug is going nowhere, and she really believes that 2017 is her year to break out. She is hyper-focused on money and her career.”

Her much, much older husband, however, isn’t feeling so liberated by the split.

“Doug seems cool, but inside he is just falling apart,” the insider added. “Courtney is his life.”

The couple previously split in 2013 before becoming re-engaged the following summer.

