‘Delusional’ Scheana Marie Still Believes She Will Marry Ex Rob Valletta

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie is setting her own rules when it comes to her breakup from ex Rob Valletta – and her friends think she is “delusional!”

The 32-year-old brunette beauty — who was torn apart on social media last week for gushing excessively over Valletta in an episode filmed before the split — “still believes she that they will get married, and is listening to no one,” a source said.

“She still tells him ‘I love you’ even now,” a source close to Marie told Radar. (Valletta infamously wouldn’t return the L-word on the show.)

As fans know, Valetta continued to spend time with Marie after the split.

According to the insider, “Scheana’s friends all feel like he has been using her for fame, and for the friends-with-benefits factor.”

“They are keeping it casual, and everyone around her is unsure of his intentions now.”

But Marie is sticking by her ex. On her podcast Scheananigans this week, the star claimed she was “madly in love” with Valletta.

However, she did confess to going overboard.

“I will admit, I haven’t watched the last few episodes…last season, watching my divorce wasn’t as hard for me because I was in a very happy relationship and I was madly in love with Rob,” she told her VPR co-star Ariana Madix on the podcast.

“Obviously, you can’t see every minute of every conversation. I know I look really stupid, and you know what? I was coming off a divorce. I got back with someone who I felt was my soulmate and was the one…you can’t fault me for being happy and being in love.”

Marie was recently rumored to be dating Bachelorette star Robby Hayes, but both she and her fellow reality star told Us Weekly they’re just close friends.

