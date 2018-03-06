Scheana Marie Admits Her Lovesick Obsession Over Boyfriend Rob Valletta Was Extreme

Even Scheana Marie couldn’t watch Vanderpump Rules where she went insane over her boyfriend, Rob Valletta, admitting that she looked “really stupid,” in her quest to convince her friends that they were madly in love.

Marie followed in the footsteps of Stassi Schroeder and launched her own podcast, aptly titled Scheananigans, and she opened up about her cringe-worthy romance.

“I will admit, I haven’t watched the last few episodes…last season, watching my divorce wasn’t as hard for me because I was in a very happy relationship, and I was madly in love with Rob,” she told her VPR co-star Ariana Madix on the podcast.

“But watching that back hasn’t been easy because I see how it looks on television,” she admitted.

“Obviously, you can’t see every minute of every conversation,” Marie said, and confessed that she was aware of how her undying profession of love for Valletta came across.

“I know I look really stupid, and you know what? I was coming off a divorce; I got back with someone who I felt was my soulmate and was the one…you can’t fault me for being happy and being in love.”

Viewers watched Marie gush over Valletta, even saying they had named their future daughter together, but told Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval that he hadn’t told her he loved her.

“Rob was very reserved on the show. He is a person who lives his life on camera, acting and hosting, not for a reality show. For him, that was completely out of his comfort zone. He is a very private person…So for him, that was hard to have those raw emotions on there.”

Marie insisted that Valletta was romantic off camera.

“The moments that we had in private are private moments. He did tell me he loved me. We were planning a future together, but then, just this world that he became a part of was too overwhelming for him to continue.”

The VPR star’s show Scheananigans was available every Tuesday on PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and Apple Podcasts.

