Baby On The Way? Brittany Shocks Jax With Pregnancy Test After Cheating Scandal

Daddy Jax Taylor?

On the latest explosive episode of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany Cartwright dropped the bombshell news that she might be pregnant with her cheating boyfriend’s baby – and his reaction was shocking!

Cartwright and Taylor tagged along on a Vegas business trip with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney when Cartwright sprung the news on her sleazy beau.

Admitting that she wasn’t on birth control and practiced what Maloney called the “pray and spray” method, Cartwright took a pregnancy test and surprised Taylor with it in the middle of a bar!

As he talked about the “absolutely amazing sex we had earlier,” Cartwright handed him the stick.

“I pull out every time,” Taylor insisted. “I’m very careful.” Later on, he changed his answer, admitting: “I don’t pull out every time. I would say a solid 75 percent of the time I do.”

“Are you really?” he asked his girlfriend. Eventually, Cartwright admitted she was not.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Taylor ad Cartwright have been having relationship issues ever since she found out he had cheated on her with Faith Stowers. After a few fiery feuds, however, she chose to take him back.

“I’m 10 maybe 15 percent disappointed,” Taylor confessed after finding out Cartwright was not pregnant. “If I can pride myself on anything it would be being a good father.”

Cartwright joked that she agreed Taylor would be a good dad and would love playing with their kids, but much like their dogs she would shoulder most of the responsibility.

“You really freaked me out with that pregnancy thing,” he told her. “I had goose bumps for like an hour.”

The Vegas getaway – which fell on Sandoval’s birthday – was a business trip designed to select décor for the new Tom Tom restaurant, with the help of Lisa Vanderpump. While the guys made their first meeting on time, they celebrated a bit too much during a night out, and were a total mess the following day.

“I feel like Schwartz and I are walking towards our future and we cannot f**k it up,” Sandoval said – but they almost did!

“I’m climbing the mountain to success and I’m not going to let anything get in my way,” he added.

As serious as they claimed to be about their business partnership, the guys decided to let loose during a wild night out in Vegas. They downed shot after shot, and the following day, they ended up being an hour late for a meeting with Vanderpump.

“I’ll have to take an Adderall, I‘m so tired,” Schwartz complained to his wife when he woke up. He and Sandoval pounded booze on their way to the meeting and Vanderpump was less than impressed.

“This is the complete antithesis of how they were yesterday,” Vanderpump said about the Toms. “And I’m not impressed with their actions or their odor. They smell like a brewery.”

While meeting with Nick Alain, a restaurant designer, Vanderpump ripped into the guys.

“Shut up boys and listen. Can you settle down and be quiet for a little while or go do something else?” she asked when they were annoying her, calling them “tossers,” and asking producers if they knew what “tossers,” were.

“They’re just driving me crazy,” she said.

Back in Los Angeles LaLa Kent was planning a concert party to perform her music and she hired Stassi to plan the party. She ordered James Kennedy not to drink before the event and he turned around and ripped into her boyfriend, who wasn’t planning to come to the performance.

“It is sad that Lala’s man can’t take a night off from cutting into a steak at Mastros over some bullsh*t meeting to come to support her,” Kennedy said, but he promised not to drink before his own performance at the show.

Kent defended her boyfriend, saying that she wanted to be successful on her own with her music.

“When I hit the #1 spot on the Billboards I’m not trying to have my man come collect more than what I already provide for him,” she said and mimed giving him oral sex!

“This showcase that I have coming up it is all about Lala,” she said about the event. “It just feels absolutely amazing to spread my legs and be the person I am musically,” Kent said during her confessional.

“You just said spread your legs,” a producer said off camera. “Spread my wings musically!” Kent laughed.

Scheana Marie made a brief appearance on the episode, slamming Taylor for revealing that her boyfriend, Rob Valletta, said he hadn’t told her he loved her.

“Jax is running his mouth. Am I more in love with Rob? Ok. If that’s what you want to say,” Marie admitted, but was adamant that they were intimate behind closed doors. “We’re talking about getting married.”

Kent tried to calm Marie down and told her to chill out with Valletta.

“You are just coming out of a divorce. I don’t think you should discuss marriage or babies with a man until a man comes to you.”

