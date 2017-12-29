‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tragedy: Jax Taylor’s Father Dies After Brutal Battle With Cancer

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has just lost his beloved father to cancer.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore,” tweeted the heartbroken star late last night from Florida, where his family is based.

My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad. — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

“[The] only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend,” added Taylor, clearly leaning on Brittany Cartwright for support just weeks after he admitted cheating on her on the hit Bravo show.

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Sizzles In Her Bikini

Taylor, 38, previously opened up about his dad Ronald Cauchi’s battle with cancer in a tell-all interview with The Daily Dish earlier this month.

“It’s in his throat, his esophagus, so it’s rough. It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him,” he said.

“My dad’s never been to the doctor in his entire life until now,” he added. “This is such a horrible disease. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s, like, the perfect man. He’s the perfect human being, never done a thing wrong in his life. So it just sucks. It just really sucks. I don’t really have anything to say about it. It’s a s****y disease. It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Taylor added that there was “no amount of money” he could spend to save his dad. “There’s nothing I can do.”

Following the tragedy, Taylor’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars took to social media to voice their support and sadness over his grief.

PHOTOS: Just The Guys! Jax Taylor Caught Without Girlfriend Amid Cheating Rumors

“We are here for you,” tweeted Ariana Madix.

“So sorry for your loss my friend,” wrote Tom Schwartz.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.