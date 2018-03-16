Tori Spelling Begged Jennie Garth To Reboot 90210: ‘She’s ONLY Doing It To Help Her’

Tori Spelling is in such dire straits, she’s begging her loyal friends to join her in money-making schemes!

The cash-strapped star, 44, pleaded with pal and former costar Jennie Garth, 45, to join her in another Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot because she “really needs the money,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Garth, who has stood by Spelling’s side for decades, agreed to sign on out of pity, an insider claimed.

PHOTOS: Tori Spelling Stuck In Paris Over 2 Weeks Since Dangerous Diagnosis

“Jennie is really doing it just to help her,” the insider insisted.

The mom of five boasted about the new project on social media last week.

“#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties,” she gushed in the caption.

As Radar previously reported, Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott, 51, called cops after his troubled wife suffered a breakdown at home in the wee hours of March 1. An insider told Radar Spelling had a “panic attack” after an argument with McDermott.

In the midst of her emotional troubles, the couple has infamously suffered major money issues.

PHOTOS: Feuding No More? Tori Spelling & Mom Candy Reunite For Brother Randy’s Book Signing Party – Inside The Big Bash!

They still owe City National Bank over $200,000 after a court judgment, and have two pending lawsuits with American Express.

The family also has a history of tax problems, and McDermott’s ex-wife recently demanded he pay $100,000 in overdue alimony and child support.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.