After Meltdowns, Tori Announces She’s Going Back To Work With Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling has spoken out on social media after three separate incidents in which police reportedly had to be called to check on her and husband Dean McDermott.

On Saturday, March 10, actress and reality star Spelling announced via Instagram that she is heading back to work with former Beverly Hills, 90210 and Mystery Girls co-star and close pal Jennie Garth in an unnamed project.

She wrote, as a selfie caption, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

Although the project is still a mystery, Spelling posted a photo from the CBS Studio Center lot.

Later on Saturday, following her week-long turmoil with McDermott, 51, the mom of five, 44, posted an inspiring quote to her Instagram story that read, “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me,” circling the words “I’m me” in red to make them stand out.

As Radar reported, on Friday night, Spelling and McDermott allegedly got into such a bitter battle over a family dinner that police were called!

And it was the third major incident for the couple in a week as Spelling has reportedly been melting down.

The two brought their five kids to the Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, Calif. for what should have been a peaceful family meal—but instead, a fresh fight reportedly erupted. Cops diffused the situation and escorted Dean, Tori, and their kids out of the restaurant.

It was the third time in a week that cops had contact with the True Tori TV show twosome as their marriage appears to be in peril.

As Radar previously reported, on March 1, cops were called to Spelling’s home with McDermott after she suffered a “panic attack” following a fight with her husband, a source said. Cops told Radar that no criminal charges were filed. However, the words “mentally ill” were used to describe Spelling in a shocking audio recording of the police call.

Then, less than a week later, McDermott contacted police again as he feared for her “well-being,” authorities confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office exclusively told Radar that McDermott called 911 sometime before 11 am on Wednesday, March 7 because Spelling had left their Woodland Hills, Los Angeles home.

The cops tracked down Spelling and determined that she was fine.

However, the next day, on Thursday, March 8, McDermott was seen leaving an attorney’s office in Los Angeles, holding documents, looking glum, and stoking divorce rumors!

The next day came the restaurant disaster.

Now, however, Spelling is proclaiming that she’s strong and amazing and heading back to work!

