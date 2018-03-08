Tori’s Crisis: Dean Calls Cops AGAIN After He Fears For Spelling’s ‘Well-Being’

Less than a week after cops were called to Tori Spelling’s home when the troubled reality star suffered a breakdown, her husband Dean McDermott contacted police again as he feared for her “well-being,” authorities confirm to RadarOnline.com.

Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office exclusively told Radar that McDermott, 51, called 911 sometime before 11 am on March 7 because Spelling took off from their Woodland Hills, Los Angeles home.

“We received a call from her husband who was concerned about [Tori’s] well-being,” Buschow told Radar. “Deputies located her in Thousand Oaks, spoke to her for a few minutes and determined she was fine. That was that. She was fine and no further action was taken.”

An eyewitness told Radar cop cars appeared at the couple’s home just two hours later, and McDermott was spotted outside.

As Radar reported, cops were called to the couple’s home on March 1 after Spelling, 44, suffered a “panic attack” following a fight with her husband.

According to a source, Spelling has been breaking down over the family’s infamous financial issues, health problems and constant disagreements with McDermott.

“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.”

