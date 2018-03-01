Tori Spelling’s Court Hearing For $220,000 Judgment Delayed Amid Nervous Breakdown

Tori Spelling suffered an alleged nervous breakdown when police responded to a “disturbance” at her Los Angeles home earlier this morning. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the latest on her mounting legal troubles!

City National Bank sued Spelling, 44, and her husband Dean McDermott, 51, in December 2016 for failing to pay back a loan of $400,000 given to them in 2010.

In court papers obtained from the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, their February 21, 2018 court hearing was postponed to June 11.

City National Bank accused the financially-troubled couple of “owing plaintiff an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

They also demanded she pay the $17,149.09 she withdrew from September 2016.

City National Bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066.10 plus $17,730.56 after they failed to answer the filing.

The postponement comes days before police were called to Spelling’s home for a “disturbance.”

Insiders close to the situation told Radar that she suffered a “panic attack” about “family issues” when the 911 call was made to police at 7:15 am.

Spelling was not transported to the hospital. Informants said there is no discussion about placing her on “any type of psychiatric hold, and she is in no danger to herself or others.”

Spelling also called 911 Wednesday night because she thought an intruder was breaking into her home. It ended up being her husband McDermott.

But her legal troubles with City National Bank aren’t the only issues she’s dealt with leading up to the breakdown.

In 2013, McDermott admitted to cheating on his wife before checking into rehab.

In January 2016, American Express sued the actress for failing to pay an outstanding balance of $37, 981.97. Then in October 2016, American Express sued her again for $87,595.55. Both lawsuits are pending.

Spelling and McDermott owed nearly $1 million in taxes as of November 2016.

McDermott also owes his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace over $100,000 in child support and alimony payments.

