Divorce Looming? Dean Caught Visiting Lawyers Days After Tori Spelling Breakdown

One day after Dean McDermott called the cops on wife Tori Spelling for the second time in the span of one week, the actor was spotted visiting his lawyer. Could divorce be in the horizon for the famous couple? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Thursday, March 8, Dean McDermott, 51, was spotted holding a mysterious stack of papers after visiting his lawyer’s office, solo. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The strange outing came after the actor called 911 on wife Tori Spelling, 44, for the second time in the span of one week! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know , McDermott told police that he was worried for Spelling’s well-being when she left their family home on the evening of March 7. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Police also responded to a 911 call on March 1, after Spelling had an alleged mental breakdown following a fight with her baby daddy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source close to Spelling told Us Weekly that her pals are “very, very worried” about her now that she’s let the stress of her life affect her health Photo credit: BACKGRID

Radar previously reported that McDermott and Spelling — who have five kids together — have been knee-deep in monetary issues for some years know. The couple failed to pay a bank loan, and eventually went into debt. As if that wasn’t enough, Spelling pays child support every month to McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“They are heavily in debt,” the source told Us. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The monetary issues may have affected the famous couple’s marriage more than anyone expected, as a source close to the duo told Radar that they’ve been having serious issues at home, and even sleeping in separate bedrooms! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.” Photo credit: BACKGRID