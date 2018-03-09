RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Divorce Looming? Dean Caught Visiting Lawyers Days After Tori Spelling Breakdown
One day after Dean McDermott called the cops on wife Tori Spelling for the second time in the span of one week, the actor was spotted visiting his lawyer. Could divorce be in the horizon for the famous couple? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This Thursday, March 8, Dean McDermott, 51, was spotted holding a mysterious stack of papers after visiting his lawyer’s office, solo.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The strange outing came after the actor called 911 on wife Tori Spelling, 44, for the second time in the span of one week!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, McDermott told police that he was worried for Spelling’s well-being when she left their family home on the evening of March 7.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Police also responded to a 911 call on March 1, after Spelling had an alleged mental breakdown following a fight with her baby daddy.
Radar previously reported that McDermott and Spelling — who have five kids together — have been knee-deep in monetary issues for some years know. The couple failed to pay a bank loan, and eventually went into debt. As if that wasn’t enough, Spelling pays child support every month to McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“They are heavily in debt,” the source told Us. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The monetary issues may have affected the famous couple’s marriage more than anyone expected, as a source close to the duo told Radar that they’ve been having serious issues at home, and even sleeping in separate bedrooms!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Do you think Dean McDermott is thinking of divorcing Tori Spelling after her recent breakdown? Let us know in the comments below.
