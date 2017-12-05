Cheating Nightmare! Theresa Caputo Predicted Bombshell Separation Four Years Ago

Theresa Caputo may have predicted the demise of her marriage to Larry Caputo years before their shocking split on December 3, 2017, according to a shocking clip of a 2013 episode of Long Island Medium obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In the video, Larry, 61 is seen walking into his home to an extremely angry Theresa.

“Where having you been?” Theresa asked. “You’re in big trouble!”

“What am I in big trouble about?” Larry responded.

PHOTOS: Revealed: Shocking Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Long Island Medium’s Failed Marriage!

Theresa described a dream she had the night before on how Larry was caught cheating on her.

“I dreamt that Larry was having an affair. And I’m like ‘are you freaking kidding me? Seriously?'”

Larry replied that he too had a dream that consisted of a woman hitting on him.

“It’s funny you mention that because I had a dream some girl was trying to hit on me,” Larry said with a smirk on his face.

PHOTOS: Dancing Ghosts & Freaky Statues: Inside The Long Island Medium’s Bizarre World

Theresa then screams back: “I knew it!”

She looks Larry in the face and asks him if he was thinking about anyone else besides her, to which Larry responded that she was all he was thinking about.

Theresa proceeded to give Larry an ultimatum — marriage counseling or dance lessons — something she’s always wanted to do.

Larry chose dance lessons, which may have not been the best decision in the end.

PHOTOS: ‘Long Island Medium’ Backlash! 12 Reasons Angry Critics Call Theresa Caputo A Fraud

On Sunday, the couple announced their separation.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The former couple share two adult children, Larry Jr, 27 and Victoria, 23.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.