‘Long Island Medium’ Prays In Church Alone After Split From Husband

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo found solace in church following her shocking announcement that she has separated from her husband Larry after 28 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“I saw Theresa in mass just on Sunday,” Caputo’s Long Island neighbor, Irene Flanagan, 77, told Radar in an exclusive interview. “She was giving out the communion.”

Caputo, 51, was alone, Flanagan revealed: “She seemed perfectly fine, but [Larry] wasn’t with her.”

PHOTOS: Dancing Ghosts & Freaky Statues: Inside The Long Island Medium’s Bizarre World

Flanagan said she wasn’t aware that Caputo had separated from her Long Island Medium costar and partner.

“That’s horrible,” she said, adding that she hadn’t seen Caputo’s husband “in awhile.”

Caputo admitted her separation in a statement over the weekend.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” Theresa and Larry Caputo told Radar.

PHOTOS: ‘Long Island Medium’ Backlash! 12 Reasons Angry Critics Call Theresa Caputo A Fraud

In a November 13 episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa hinted she was having trouble in her relationship.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she explained to a friend on the show. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

“I don’t understand it,” Theresa added. “I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'”

Caputo is famous for claiming to speak with the dead, which earned her a TLC reality show.

The former couple share two adult children, Victoria and Larry Jr.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.