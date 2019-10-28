Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘The Hills’ Cast Furious Over Salary Differences — 'Tensions Are Flaring' Costars only making 'a quarter' of what Mischa Barton & Audrina Patridge rake in.

More money, more problems — at least that’s the case for The Hills Stars Mischa Barton and Audrina Patridge!

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned tensions are brewing among the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings, and it all has to do with their vastly different salaries!

“It’s an open secret on the set that Audrina and Mischa are by far the highest paid personalities on the show, clearing well over $150K per episode for what’s usually four hours of laid-back shooting,” according to a source.

As for the rest of the cast members, the informant revealed they’re “making a quarter or less of that fee and doing a hell of a lot more work.”

Now, added the insider, “There’s a groundswell of muttering going on about everyone demanding equal pay – though Mischa and Audrina are oblivious, or at least pretending to be. Tensions are flaring and they’re sure to boil over soon.”

For Barton, 33, tensions already existed between her and the The Hills cast as they believed she “started fake fights with them.”

Despite their thoughts, however, producers were really impressed with her stellar performance on the show, as it brought in rave reviews without original star Lauren Conrad.

“She’s looking great while portraying a heightened version of herself and has a ton of input over the storylines,” a source told Radar. “Even though Barton is the new face here, it’s quickly become her show, and everybody working on it has a spring in their step over what she has brought to the table!”

Barton’s appearance on the show led to foresight the MTV series would run a long course.

“There’s no reason there can’t be five more seasons of this,” a source shared exclusively with Radar. “Bosses are loving what they’re seeing so far.”

Now, it’s possible they might have even more to see for the second season as the former The O.C. star broke up with her boyfriend James Abercrombie over the summer — though it appears they quickly reconciled.

Patridge possibly garnered much attention with the custody drama she’s going through with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

She filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage following her temporary restraining order against her ex, whom she alleged was abusive toward her.

It also helps that Patridge is one of the original members of the cast.

Radar has reached out to MTV for comment.