Face Off! Shannon Beador & Ex David To Hash Out Custody In Court Mediation

Shannon Beador will hash out her differences regarding custody with estranged husband David in an upcoming mediation date, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to California’s Orange County Superior Court, the estranged Real Housewives of Orange County couple will face off for a parental education and mediation hearing on January 4, 2018.

Shannon and David, both 53, also have a court date set for a spousal support and attorney fees hearing on January 24.

As Radar previously reported, Shannon filed for primary physical custody of her three teen daughters — 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. She did ask the judge, however, to allow David visits with the kids.

She also demanded spousal support, and $25,000 in attorney fees from her ex.

The mediation shouldn’t be nasty, as a source told Radar that admitted cheater David planned to give his former wife “everything she wants” in their divorce.

The couple announced their separation in October, with Shannon filing for divorce on December 1.

