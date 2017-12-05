Shannon Beador Demands Spousal Support, Custody of Kids In Nasty Divorce

Radar told you first! Shannon Beador has filed for primary physical custody of her three daughters and demanded spousal support in her nasty divorce from estranged husband David— just like RadarOnline.com reported she planned to do last month.

According to Orange County Superior Court documents obtained by Radar, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, requested physical custody of 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, with opportunities for David to visit with his kids.

She also requested spousal or domestic support, and that David pay her attorney’s fees and “further relief” determined by the court.

She claimed the kids have lived with her since September 2017, the month the couple quietly separated.

As for expenses, Shannon claimed David, 53, has earned a whopping $1,795,000 so far this year through October 31. (In addition to starring in the Bravo show, David owns his own construction company.) Meanwhile, Shannon said she earned $22,000 a month as a “reality television personality,” but spent $55,000 a month on expenses.

She also said she shelled out $17,274 for “filming preparation.”

The Blast was first to report Shannon’s petition.

As Radar previously reported, Shannon filed papers on December 1. The couple announced their separation in October.

“Shannon is going after full custody of the girls and she is going to grant David visitation,” a source close to the family said soon after the separation announcement. “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she will get it!”

