Shannon Beador Files For Divorce From Cheating Husband David

It’s really over! Just one month after announcing their separation, Shannon Beador has filed for divorce from her cheating husband David, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to Orange County Superior Court records obtained by Radar, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, filed “dissolution with child” papers against her hubby of 17 years on Friday, December 1.

In addition to the petition, the mother of three teen daughters filed a custody declaration and income and expense declaration.

PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewife’ Shannon Beador Sells $12.9 Million Home In Crystal Cove — Includes Home Theater, Gym & More!

Sources told Radar that she is going after full custody of their kids, and a generous spousal and child support arrangement.

David, 53, has not yet responded to Shannon’s petition.

The Blast was first to report the filing.

PHOTOS: Split Secrets Exposed! Inside Shannon Beador’s Marriage Hell

As Radar exclusively reported in October, heartless David — who admitted to carrying on a secret affair in 2015 — moved into a bachelor pad and immediately started dating other women after their secret split five weeks before the public confirmation.

The fallout will definitely unfold onscreen. While Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin will not be returning next season, sources told Radar that Shannon will most certainly be coming back to the Bravo hit.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.