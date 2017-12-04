Who’s In & Who’s Out! More ‘RHOC’ Stars Get The Axe After Peggy’s Firing

Peggy Sulahian isn’t the only one getting the Housewives heave-ho from the O.C., RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar exclusively reported, the rookie reality star didn’t get invited back for a sophomore season of the hit Bravo show. And it looks like a close friend of hers is also saying goodbye – again!

Lydia McLaughlin returned last season to The Real Housewives of Orange County after leaving the show in 2013 to raise her family, and now she’s on her way out for a second time. But, this time, it’s not her choice, an insider insisted to Radar.

“Lydia came back, but she wasn’t interesting,” the insider explained. “Producers mainly wanted her to bring Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] back together, and it was mission accomplished.”

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

“And, unfortunately for her, she was aligned more with Peggy so she’s on the chopping block.”

Meghan King Edmonds’ new bun in the oven is the only thing that saved her from getting shown the door, the insider added.

“They were not planning on bringing Meghan back,” said the source, “but she sprung the pregnancy news on them at the reunion. So she’s kind of forcing them to bring her back even though they didn’t want to.”

And a veteran favorite couple could be making a comeback. Sassy blonde Gretchen Rossi, whose controversial 2013 on-camera proposal to fiancé Slade Smiley drew criticism from the cast, is in consideration to return to stir the pot once again.

“They’re strongly considering bringing Gretchen back next season,” added the source. “They need an antagonist to create some drama.”

So what’s the TV fate of remaining cast members – Gunvalson, Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd?

PHOTOS: Conned Again? Vicki Gunvalson Already ‘In Love’ With New Boyfriend Steve Lodge

“The rest of the cast is coming back,” continued the source.

As Radar exclusively reported on December 1, Sulahian was canned after a disastrous first season of petty fights with costars and a lackluster personal life.

“She didn’t bring anything to the table,” a source said.

