Vicki Apologizes To Tamra After Year Of Brutal Feuding: ‘I Totally Surrender’

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended in tears, yelling and the f-bomb, of course.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge finally made up after a year of yelling at each other, but it took some painful arguing for them to finally get there.

Judge admitted that she and Gunvalson had started to repair their relationship, but that quickly turned into a fight. “It was a good feeling. Seeing the last 3 episodes is hope. It is just so good,” she said but Shannon Beador stuck her nose in the fight. “It wasn’t genuine,” Beador said speaking of Gunvalson’s apology to Judge after calling her husband Eddie gay.

“I went back and forth because I have a long history with Vicki and I don’t want to believe she’s out there spreading these rumors,” Judge told Andy Cohen about her feelings for Gunvalson.

“I never went after your marriage,” Gunvalson insisted, and Judge accused her of lying.

“You lied. Don’t go there with me. I got conned [by Brooks],” Gunvalson yelled.

Cohen asked Beador why she was inserting herself into the argument. “I would get calls from Tamra once a week about stories leaked by you about Eddie being gay,” she said to Gunvalson.

“Remember all these flipping phone calls, I don’t want her to get hurt again. I told her over and over again if you want to be friends with Vicki I support it. I’m not jealous,” Beador explained.

Gunvalson said that she hoped to be friend with Beador again too, but that wasn’t warmly received. “I would hope that we can move on. That is what I tried to do. I have completely made mistakes but they’re not innocent over there. I made a mistake.”

A snippy Beador quipped “That was a big a** mistake.”

Gunvalson said she felt bad for Beador, telling Cohen: “I don’t want her to go through this divorce.”

Gunvalson also insisted that she wasn’t homophobic and accused Judge of saying that about her and the drama exploded!

“I said your actions are homophobic,” Judge insisted. “You’re a liar.”

Gunvalson replied “You’re a liar! You called me homophobic,” and Judge stuck her fingers in her ears and yelled “You’re a liar!”

Gunvalson dismissed her, saying: “That doesn’t look good on you,” and Judge retorted: “Nothing looks good on you.”

A smirking Beador laughed and said “Wow,” while Gunvalson stormed off the set.

“I’m not going back out there,” she said back in her dressing room. “They can f**k themselves. I’m off this damn show.”

Lydia McLaughlin went back stage and talked Gunvalson into going back. “You have hurt her and she has hurt you and you’re both strong women.”

Judge ripped into Gunvalson. “Can’t you just apologize and mean it? Why can’t you just apologize and mean it?”

“I’m sorry,” a tearful Gunvalson said. “What are you sorry for,” Judge pressed.

“You want me to go through my litany of things?” Gunvalson said.

Judge cried: “I want you to talk from our heart. If you come after my family like that. It is very hurtful.”

Gunvalson acquiesced: “I’m sorry I won’t talk about it ever again. I promise you. I’m sorry. I totally surrender I’m sorry.” She even said she offered Judge an olive branch. “When you had that situation with Sidney just a month ago I reached out to you.”

Gunvalson also said she wanted to apologize to Judge’s husband. “I never meant for it to get [there.]”

She added: “I don’t know if it is fair enough to ask you. I want you to stop saying I was in on the cancer scam. I was scammed. The amount of time and money that I spent on that man that I’ll never get back.”

And Judge agreed. “I will never say another word.”

Judge and Gunvalson hugged, and a crying Gunvalson said: “I love you. I really am sorry. I don’t want to hurt you. And Shannon I want to hug you too and ask for your forgiveness. I’m sorry. I know it is gonna get bumpy for you. I’ve been through it twice,” she said about Beador’s divorce while the three of them hugged.

“Can we go somewhere and get ten shots,” a crying Beador said.

Judge then asked Gunvalson to sit on her couch, ending their feud for good!

The rest of the reunion was less dramatic. Meghan Edmonds revealed that she was pregnant with a boy. Beador slammed McLaughlin, accusing her of starting fights for a story line. “Make yourself relevant Lydia,” she said and McLaughlin replied: “You’re being crazy right now I feel like.”

Beador’s broken marriage was hardly discussed, with Judge telling Cohen Beador’s bad behavior throughout the season was a result of her misery. “She was in denial and she didn’t want to admit her marriage was over.”

Peggy Sulahian tried to get Beador to apologize to her after a season of ugly exchanges, to no avail. She explained that her cancer diagnosis was raw and not adequately expressed.

“I was in denial that I had cancer. When people were asking me, I had to reach down deep,” Sulahian said.

Gunvalson came to her defense. “When she told me she had a double mastectomy, that was it.”

Kelly Dodd and Edmonds sparred over their text fight, with Edmonds saying she was justified in sending the message asking if Dodd was having an affair but Dodd was not justified in asking her if her husband, Jim, was cheating on her.

“We said sorry! I thought we were done,” Dodd exclaimed to Edmonds, who attacked her.

“Why are you so damaged?” Edmonds asked Dodd. “I’m not damaged. Instead of spreading gossip which is wrong, you should be worrying about your baby,” Dodd said, referring to the fight they had at the Drag Queen Bingo blowout.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion showed old friendships back in place and Cohen and the women doing a toast as season 12 came to an end!

