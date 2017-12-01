Fired! Peggy Sulahian Not Invited Back To ‘RHOC’ After Clashing With Costars

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie cast member Peggy Sulahian will not be returning to the hit Bravo show next year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

And though Sulahian expressed doubt about wanting to come back, Radar can reveal that the controversial star, 44, was actually fired!

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” a network insider revealed. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

“She didn’t bring anything to the table,” a second source summed up to Radar.

PHOTOS: 9021-Oh No They Didn’t! 25 Scandals and Controversies ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Would Rather You Forget

As Radar previously reported, the cast became fed up with the mother to Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17 and son Koko, 9, after she bashed Meghan Edmonds’ parenting, accused Tamra Barney and Kelly Dodd of making fun of her, and then left early during a girls’ trip to Iceland.

“The other women cannot stand Peggy. She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary,” a source claimed.

As Radar first reported, Sulahian was also accused of being homophobic by multiple people after she allegedly banned her own brother, fashion designer Pol’ Atteu, from their father’s funeral.

Although she denied the accusation, it was too late for RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump, 56, a longtime friend of Atteu’s and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

PHOTOS: 9021-OMG! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feud Explodes

“I do not tolerate prejudice of any kind and any attack on the gay community is something that I take very personally,” Vanderpump told Radar at the time, calling Sulahian’s behavior “disgusting.”

When contacted by Radar, a rep for Bravo said “no decisions” have been made regarding next season’s cast.

Do you think that Peggy should have been fired? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.