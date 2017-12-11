Show Me The Money! Shannon Demands David Dish Over $25k In Attorney Fees

Shannon Beador has gotten everything she wanted from her cheating ex-husband David in their nasty divorce case, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the Real Housewives of Orange County star isn’t done taking what she claims to be rightfully hers!

Shannon, 53, is requesting a whopping $25,000 from David, 54, to cover her attorney’s fees, according to a new filing obtained exclusively by Radar.

The bombshell request comes just hours after Radar reported exclusively that Shannon — who filed papers requesting spousal support and full custody of their teen daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adaline, 13 — is getting everything she wanted.

“David agreed to give her exactly what she wanted because he just wants this to be done and they both want to make this as easy as possible on their kids,” a friend of the Beador’s revealed.

But Shannon isn’t done! “I am requesting that the Court award me $25,000 as and for an initial contributory share of my attorney’s fees, expert fees, and other costs,” Shannon notes in the court docs filed on December 4, 2017.

Shannon alleges her ex is far more than capable of meeting her demand. “David has far greater access to funds to pay attorney fees, and the amount of the award for which request is made is modest relative to David’s income.”

“David earns more that five times what I earn,” she claims.

The docs note the fees and costs can be paid through the “respondents earnings,” which, according to the papers, is a total of “$1,794,315 year-to-date through 10/31/2017.”

But David claims the income estimate listed is overstated, and therefore Shannon will need to “hire a forensic accountant to assist me in evaluating David’s claim in this regard.”

As readers know, Shannon finally decided to leave David — who had an eight-month affair on her in 2015 with a married family friend — after they were unable to work out their issues on this past season of the hit reality series.

