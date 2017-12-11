Shannon’s Victory! David Beador Gives ‘RHOC’ Star ‘Everything She Wants’ In Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador scored a HUGE victory in her bitter divorce from cheating ex-husband, David!

Less than one week after Shannon, 53, filed papers requesting spousal support and full custody of their teen daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adaline, 13, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she got everything she wanted – and more!

“David agreed to give her exactly what she wanted because he just wants this to be done and they both want to make this as easy as possible on their kids,” a friend of the Beador’s revealed.

“He requested some minor tweaks that had to do with logistical details, but for the most part Shannon’s requests were straightforward and fair.”

As RHOC fans know, Shannon finally decided to leave David, 54 — who had an eight-month affair on Shannon in 2015 with a married family friend, Nicole McMackin — after they were unable to work out their issues on this past season of RHOC.

And now it seems that David’s infidelity was a blessing in disguise for Shannon, who spent most of season 12 blaming her weight gain and other issues on everything BUT her husband!

“Shannon is starting to realize that she has been blind for the past couple of years and she feels like a fool,” the source told Radar. “But she is starting to see things, and him, through a different pair of glasses now.”

