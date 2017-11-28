Royal Snub! Meghan Markle Cuts Off Co-Stars Amid Prince Harry Engagement

Meghan Markle is leaving her acting career behind as she sets to marry Prince Harry, but that’s not the only thing she’s giving up. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Markle has cut off ties with her former Deal or No Deal co-stars.

Markle, 36, appeared on the game show from 2006 to 2007 before snagging the role of Rachel Zane on Suits in 2011.

“I’m really happy for her and I wish her all the best,” Markle’s co-star Jill Manas exclusively told Radar. “I don’t talk to her anymore.”

PHOTOS: Royal No-Show! Meghan Markle Dines ALONE With Mom After Prince Harry Snub

Tameka Jacobs, who also appeared on Deal or No Deal alongside Markle, said, “I’m super excited for her, but I haven’t spoken to her in months.”

Crystal Monte, who praised Markle for being “awesome,” confirmed she too hasn’t spoken to the future royal.

The confession from her former friends comes as a shock, as co-star Kasie Head told Radar in July that the women have all kept in touch.

PHOTOS: Princess Bride! Meghan Markle Strips Down In Saucy Wedding Album

“We have a Deal or No Deal group chat that we’re a part of,” she previously told Radar. “A couple of girls asked her about their relationship in the group chat, but she’s a lady and has kept it to herself.”

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle announced their engagement on Monday, November 27 after he proposed earlier this month.

In their first interview as a couple, she discussed leaving her old life behind to become a royal.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Bikini Body REVEALED

“What’s been really exciting is the transition of this out of my career and into the role of the causes that have been important to me,” she said of her humanitarian efforts. “I can focus more energy on the causes I care about. I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show for seven years. I’m very fortunate to be able to have that longevity on a series. Once we hit that 100 episode market I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there.”

The couple plans to marry in Spring 2018.

Are you surprised she no longer keeps in touch with her co-stars? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.