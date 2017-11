Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Most Intimate Relationship Secrets!

7 of 11

Harry has the full support of his fiancée's parents, who are thrilled with the relationship. Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan said in a statement. "Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Photo credit: Getty Images