Inside Disgraced Matt Lauer’s Devious Plan To Use His Wife To Win Back TV Career

After shocking claims of sexual misconduct destroyed his high-profile television career, disgraced Today co-anchor Matt Lauer‘s life has gone from bad to worse.

Multiple insiders exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that Lauer and his wife of 18 years, Annette Roque, are all but finished as a couple.

“Matt’s marriage is over — but he is trying to save it, for all the wrong reasons,” noted one insider.

Roque, 52, “has told Matt that he has humiliated her for the last time,” continued the insider of the former Dutch model from the Netherlands.

“She had always suspected that Matt was cheating, but he always denied it. Did she just take his word for it, and essentially look the other way? It very much appears to be the case.”

As Radar reported, Lauer, 59, was fired from his lucrative NBC hosting gig after he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women, some of whom are exploring the possibility of suing.

But family insiders also noted Roque has yet to kick Lauer out of the house and that he is currently sleeping in a separate wing of their Hamptons, New York, mansion.

“She never has to see him, and she spends most of the day with her horses,” explained one source.

“Her feeling is to let the kids,” daughter Romy, 14, and sons Jack, 16, and 11-year-old Thijs, “spend time with their dad, but Annette is now going to be living her life on her terms.”

And part of that new resolution means taking care of her well-being — and that of her three children with Lauer.

The sex scandal “has taken a huge toll,” on the kids, said an insider, even though the couple has tried to shield them from the fallout, a sadly nearly “impossible” task. “There is also a part of Annette that wants Matt to see and realize the damage he did to their family.”

Will Lauer ever be able to survive the destruction he’s done to his career?

“Matt wants another job in television,” said another insider, who pointed out Lauer needs Roque’s help if he hopes to get back on the country’s good side.

“He never wanted to go out like this. He also realizes that reconciling with Annette would absolutely help him to land another gig. He thinks, ‘If Annette can forgive me, so can America.'”

