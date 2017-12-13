Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit! thumbnail

Exclusive

Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit!

Group of angry women band together to make shamed anchor pay them millions.

By
Posted on
Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit! thumbnail
View gallery 9
Getty Images
Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit!
1 of 9
A sorority of angry assault victims has hired private investigators to annihilate sex creep Matt Lauer! The women have banded together in the hope of launching a devastating lawsuit against the disgraced newsman and force him to pay for his alleged abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Photo credit: Getty Images

“These women have teamed up to pull together proof of a staggering list of offenses that will destroy what’s left of Matt’s tattered career and broken marriage,” an insider told Radar.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Since the Today star’s shocking Nov. 29 firing, as many as eight women have accused him of sexual harassment or assault.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 59-year-old was caught without his wedding ring — and his long-suffering wife, Annette Roque, took hers off, too!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Her father, Henri, has said Annette will not return to the serial sleazebag — whose slimy side is old news to Radar readers!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Just two years after his 1998 wedding to Annette, we reported Matt had an affair with married 26-year-old Jessica Thorman.
A then-pregnant Annette filed for divorce in 2006, but later withdrew the petition.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2014 Radar caught Matt trying to hide a mystery blonde on his boat near his Hamptons estate.
“These are just the incidents that Radar revealed,” tattled a source close to Lauer. “These other women have their own horror stories. Consider it the final nail in Matt’s coffin!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments