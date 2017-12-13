Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit!

“These women have teamed up to pull together proof of a staggering list of offenses that will destroy what’s left of Matt’s tattered career and broken marriage,” an insider told Radar. Photo credit: Getty Images

Since the Today star’s shocking Nov. 29 firing, as many as eight women have accused him of sexual harassment or assault. Photo credit: Getty Images

The 59-year-old was caught without his wedding ring — and his long-suffering wife, Annette Roque, took hers off, too! Photo credit: Getty Images

Her father, Henri, has said Annette will not return to the serial sleazebag — whose slimy side is old news to Radar readers! Photo credit: Getty Images

Just two years after his 1998 wedding to Annette, we reported Matt had an affair with married 26-year-old Jessica Thorman.

A then-pregnant Annette filed for divorce in 2006, but later withdrew the petition. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2014 Radar caught Matt trying to hide a mystery blonde on his boat near his Hamptons estate.