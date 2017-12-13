Matt Lauer’s Sex Victims Hire Investigators To Expose Creep In Bombshell Lawsuit!

Photo credit: Getty Images
“These women have teamed up to pull together proof of a staggering list of offenses that will destroy what’s left of Matt’s tattered career and broken marriage,” an insider told Radar.
Since the Today star’s shocking Nov. 29 firing, as many as eight women have accused him of sexual harassment or assault.
The 59-year-old was caught without his wedding ring — and his long-suffering wife, Annette Roque, took hers off, too!
Her father, Henri, has said Annette will not return to the serial sleazebag — whose slimy side is old news to Radar readers!
Just two years after his 1998 wedding to Annette, we reported Matt had an affair with married 26-year-old Jessica Thorman.
A then-pregnant Annette filed for divorce in 2006, but later withdrew the petition.
In 2014 Radar caught Matt trying to hide a mystery blonde on his boat near his Hamptons estate.
"These are just the incidents that Radar revealed," tattled a source close to Lauer. "These other women have their own horror stories. Consider it the final nail in Matt's coffin!"
