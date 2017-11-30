Not TODAY! Matt Lauer Joked ‘I Bet I’m Next’ After Weinstein Sexual Assault Scandal

Just weeks before former NBC co-anchor Matt Lauer was fired for inappropriate sexual misconduct, the sleazy 59-year-old was joking with colleagues about his sick behavior, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“What’s really ironic is that, after all of the allegations started to come out about Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Rose, Matt jokingly told people on staff, ‘Oh no, I bet I’m next,’” a network insider claimed.

During yesterday morning’s Today segment Lauer’s replacement, Hoda Kotb, and former Today co-host Savannah Guthrie revealed that NBC News Chairman, Andy Lack, told them about Lauer’s firing just moments before they went on air.

“We are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt as my dear dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell,” Guthrie, 45, said, before Kotb, 53, added: “I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and as a colleague…it’s hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know.”

But according to the NBC insider, not everyone at NBC shared the same sentiment about Lauer’s termination as Guthrie and Kotb!

“Matt had a bad attitude and treated everyone like they were lucky to be around him. This has been a long time coming and there are so many people that are thrilled he is finally gone,” the source claimed to Radar.

As reported, Lauer issued an apology following his release, which included, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Here is Matt Lauer’s full statement pic.twitter.com/ht1CLzMU6S — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2017

