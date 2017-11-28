Harvey Weinstein Forced Me To Masturbate Him, Woman Claims

Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company continue to face more legal problems, RadarOnline.com can reveal. This time, however, they involve allegations of federal sex trafficking from an actress who claims the defamed producer forced her to masturbate him when they met three years ago at a hotel during The Cannes Film Festival.

Attorneys for the alleged victim, Kadian Noble, filed the 11-page complaint in federal court on Monday. In the complaint, Noble’s attorneys also allege Weinstein’s brother, Bob, knew about Harvey’s proclivities to travel “in foreign commerce” where he would recruit or entice female actors and later force the women to perform various sexual acts.

The suit even alleges The Weinstein Company employees referred to these young actresses by the code word “FOH,” or “Friend of Harvey” and knew how to “take care of” them.’

Noble alleges she met Harvey Weinstein sometime around February 2014 at his room at Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France under the guise they would review her reel.

As the reel played, Noble said Weinstein began massaging her and gripped her shoulders. He then told her to relax and his “people” would “take care of everything” for her.

According to the federal complaint, Weinstein then called an unnamed producer from The Weinstein Company, who was in the United States. That producer allegedly told Noble to “be a good girl and do whatever (Harvey Weinstein) wished.” If she did, “they would work” with her further.

Weinstein then pulled Noble closer and groped her breasts, but when the actress said, “No, Harvey, No,” Weinstein allegedly forced her into the bathroom.

“Harvey Weinstein then forcefully grabbed Kadian’s hand, placed it on his penis, and forced her hand to masturbate him,” the affidavit said. “Harvey Weinstein used his other hand to control Kadian and defeat her resistance. Harvey Weinstein, once again, told her to relax and ‘everything will be taken care of for you if you relax.’ Harvey Weinstein then ejaculated onto the bathroom floor.”

Noble said she has suffered severe injuries and emotional distress, mental anguish, shame and humiliation because of the alleged incident.

“In sum, Harvey Weinstein traveled in foreign commerce, knowingly recruiting or enticing Kadian, offering her something of value, knowing that he would use this offer as a means to defraud, force or coerce her into a sexual encounter,” according to the court document.

Attorney Jeff Herman, who is representing Noble, also represents another woman who has filed a suit against the producer and the company. Dominique Huett filed a suit on October 24 in Los Angeles Superior Court. In that suit, Huett said she and Harvey Wesintein met at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills sometime about November 2010 to discuss a television or film role.

Huett said the conversation quickly turned to assault when Weinstein “would not take no for an answer” and allegedly performed oral sex on her. The aspiring actress claimed Weinstein then masturbated in front of her. Huett also claimed The Weinstein Company employees were used as “honeypots” to lure victims “into a false sense of security.”

Nobel’s complaint is the second federal civil suit filed against Weinstein and his company within the last two months that involve sexual harassment and assault. Last month, a federal racketeering lawsuit was filed against Harvey Weinstein, the company and the studio alleging they conspired “to facilitate and conceal (Weinstein’s) pattern of unwanted sexual conduct.”

