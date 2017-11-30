Lauer Scrubbed From ‘Today’ Show Christmas Special Night After Firing

The beautiful Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting went exactly as planned this Wednesday evening in NYC – and Matt Lauer’s obvious absence was never even mentioned!

TODAY show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb happily introduced the musical voices of the night and completely skipped out on addressing the massive elephant in the room: Lauer’s firing and sexual harassment scandal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Guthrie, 45, and Kotb, 53, voiced their heartbreak over Lauer’s news. They claimed they did not yet know how to process the revelation of his allegedly “inappropriate” acts because it was so unlike the person they knew him to be.

Regardless, NBC let go of their longtime co-anchor, 59, saying they had reason to believe “it was not an isolated event” after receiving multiple complaints from female employees.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

During Wednesday night’s festivities, the network’s weather anchor, Al Roker even shared a sweet photo of him and his female colleagues. “Getting ready to light the #rockcenterxmasstree on @NBC with my pals,” he captioned the cheerful sap.

Nightly News anchor Lester Holt also joined the celebration, as did Mayor Bill de Blasio and other important personalities.

Has everyone at NBC already forgotten former anchor Matt Lauer after his sick sexual harassment scandal? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.