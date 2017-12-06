Gone Tomorrow! Kathie Lee & Hoda ‘Thrilled’ To See Matt Lauer Fired, Claims Source

It’s been one week since disgraced former TODAY host Matt Lauer was fired over numerous sexual harassment claims and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are “thrilled” that he is gone!

“Kathie Lee and Hoda are both incredibly relieved that Matt is no longer a part of the team,” an NBC insider said.

“He created this sort of tension in every single room he entered and that tension no longer exists. It is like everyone can finally breathe a breath of fresh air.”

“He was really quite bossy and rude to so many people he worked with,” the insider told Radar, adding, “It’s been much more peaceful at TODAY since he left.”

But it seems that the ‘peaceful’ vibe might not last, as there is a war brewing between Kotb, 53 — who is temporarily filling in for Lauer’s former spot — and Megyn Kelly!

“Hoda is frightened that they will only use her to fill Matt’s shoes until they find a permanent replacement and Megyn wants the job and has already made it clear that she is willing and ready to replace Matt,” a source told Radar last week.

Ironically, ratings have soared since Lauer was fired from TODAY, according to a new report by Deadline, which stated, “Today scored a weekly win in overall audience, as well as in the demos, last week.”

“5.7 million people watched Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Matt Lauer in which he said, “there are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.”

