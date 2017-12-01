It’s War! Inside Hoda & Megyn’s Behind-The-Scenes Feud Over Matt’s ‘Today’ Show Seat

On the heels of Matt Lauer’s shocking firing, NBC execs are scrambling to find the perfect replacement, and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively Hoda Kotb and Megyn Kelly are each other’s throats over who will get the disgraced anchor’s coveted seat on the Today show.

A production insider reveals things are “getting ugly” behind the scenes at the hit morning program.

“Hoda is frightened that they will only use her to fill Matt’s shoes until they find a permanent replacement,” a snitch spills to Radar, adding that Kotb, 53, views Kelly, 47, as her biggest threat when it comes to securing the highly sought after gig.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

“Megyn wants the job and has already made it clear that she is willing and ready to replace Matt. She comes from a hard news background and would be more comfortable hosting the first two hours of the show than her current 9am slot with a studio audience and fluffy feel good segments,” the insider adds.

While the dynamic divas are putting on a friendly face for the public, the informant reveals it’s all for show.

“Hoda and Megyn are pretending to be friends and supportive of each other but behind the scenes it’s a knife fight. They are both ambitious and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the main host of the biggest morning show in the USA.”

As readers know, NBC fired Lauer, 59, after receiving various complaints about his sexual acts from female employees. One woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office. She said he forced her to have sex with him on a chair, locked the door and left her passed out on the floor, alone. She allegedly woke up with her pants off and had to seek help from Lauer’s assistant, who took her to the nurse.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

He filed a public apology Thursday morning saying that he was deeply “embarrassed and ashamed,” of his sick actions towards his female colleagues. He claimed that while some of the things said about him were lies or exaggerations, “there is enough truth in these stories” to make him realize the severity of his inappropriate actions.

Now, as show execs try to find a replacement, insiders reveal it’s Kelly who has the edge [over Kotb] — at the moment!

“Neither is backing down.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.