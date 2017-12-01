Matt Lauer’s Former Coworker Blames ‘Midlife Crisis’ For Sex Scandal

Days after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for “inappropriate” sexual behavior, a former coworker has come to his defense.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Christina Deyo, who worked with Lauer in the 1990’s when he hosted 9 Broadcast Plaza on WWOR in New Jersey, described the now disgraced anchor as a “perfect gentleman” during their time working together.

“He was a true professional, always acting very appropriate,” Deyo told Radar. “To say I’m shocked is an understatement.”

Knoxville, Tennessee resident Deyo claimed Lauer — who is now being slammed as a cruel, egotistical boss in addition to an alleged sexual predator — was so thoughtful, he surprised employees with birthday cakes.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

“Me, Andy Lasner — who is now the executive producer for The Ellen Show — and Matt all had our birthdays in a row, from December 29 and December 30,” Deyo recalled. “So he would always bring in birthday cakes and sing happy birthday to us.”

“Matt was always caring. He was a perfect gentleman. We would have our group meetings in a circle and he was always asking producers questions — very involved.”

“I don’t know what happened. Maybe he is going through some midlife crisis. Or maybe he has been that way all his life and just hid it really well. Whatever the reason, it is no excuse — totally unacceptable what he did.”

Lauer was suddenly fired from the NBC network following a complaint from a co-worker who accused him of sexual harassment. Evidence of Lauer sending lewd images to the employee reportedly led to his speedy termination.

Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case, Reveals Plans To Release Transcript!

Since then, several other woman have come forward to accuse the longtime host of inappropriate conduct, including summoning a woman to his office for sex.

The 59-year-old father of three released a statement Thursday apologizing for his actions.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.